Kilkenny to benefit from funding to help remote working

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has welcomed the investment in supporting remote working hubs across Ireland.

In total €4 million has been dedicated to several projects in Ireland South by the Government.

This funding will help to develop existing remote working hubs and broadband connection points all across Ireland.

The hubs in Kilkenny to benefit are Abbey Business Centre, KOSL Hub and Kilkenny County Council.

The Government has announced over €8.8 million in funding under the Connected Hubs Scheme. Grants will also fund measures to assist hubs to deal with COVID related challenges.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune said:

“I am delighted to see the Government investing in supporting remote working all across Ireland. It is great to see hubs in Kilkenny will benefit from this funding also. In total the funding will benefit 117 projects across Ireland. Some of these projects will include the expansion of remote working hubs and help them to enhance their offerings and facilities. These hubs are of huge benefit to people who wish to work remotely and they bring significant benefits to the towns all across Ireland. We have seen how remote working can be successful since the pandemic hit and with this investment towns and villages can benefit from this, as can workers who wish to work remotely.”

Plans are in place in Europe also to ensure that there is a long-term vision for the development of rural locations. The European Commission has developed an initiative to set out a common European vision for 2040 which will focus on rural development.

MEP Clune added: “Ensuring that rural locations continue to thrive and develop is part of a strategy at the European Union. The Commission has collected views of rural communities and businesses which has formed a comprehensive rural action plan to help rural communities over the coming years.”