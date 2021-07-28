Status yellow thunderstorm warning for Ireland

Thunderstorm warning for Ireland
A Status Yellow Rain and Thunderstorm warning for Ireland has been issued by Met Éireann.
The Weather Warning predicts widespread showers and thunderstorms, with longer spells of rain at times.
There is also potential for localised flooding, especially in the northwest, they say.
It is valid from now until 7am tomorrow, Thursday July 29, 2021.
They say that thunderstorms may cause some disruption today.
The warning is valid to 6pm this evening.
A warning has also been issued by the Met Office in Northern Ireland for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.