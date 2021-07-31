Funding for works on rural roads and laneways in Kilkenny welcomed

A total of €1,242,613 has been allocated for repairs and improvement works on non-public roads in rural communities in Carlow and Kilkenny, as part of the Government’s ‘Our Rural Future’ project, Fine Gael John Paul Phelan has said.

Funding of €778,682 has been allocated to Kilkenny and a further €463,931 to Carlow.

Deputy Phelan said the announcement from the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, that a total allocation of €10.5m was the second investment this year and was a great boost for all in the region.

The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) is designed to support the continued improvement of non-public roads in rural communities and improves access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as our lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches. These roads and laneways are not normally maintained by locally authorities but, nonetheless, represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents.

Deputy Phelan said the county allocations are based on the level of works that each local authority indicated they could complete before the end of the year.

“The higher the level of demand that could be met by a local authority before the end of the year, the higher the level of funding they have been allocated,” the Fine Gael representative said.

The LIS scheme was re-introduced in 2017 and over 10,000 landowners and rural residents nationwide have benefitted to date.

Minister Humphreys said, “’Our Rural Future’, the Government’s ambitious five-year policy for Rural Ireland, commits to increasing the Government’s investment in our rural roads through the Local Improvement Scheme.

“I was delighted to secure a further €10.5m for the scheme which doubles our investment under the scheme this year to €21m – the highest annual allocation since the scheme was re-introduced.

“This additional funding demonstrates my commitment to improving connectivity for rural residents – whether it be access to homes, farms or outdoor amenities.”

Under LIS, local authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for improvement works under the scheme, in consultation with residents/landowners. All works must be completed before the end of 2021.