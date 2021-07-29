Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Older people in Kilkenny encouraged to tune in to new podcast on positive ageing

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

A new podcast, ‘The Old Country’, exploring healthy ageing in Ireland was launched this week. 

The 12-part series is produced by Active Retirement Ireland, which has local groups and members in Kilkenny.

The podcast explores issues around ageing such as combatting ageism, age-friendly environments and integrated and long-term care, and is hosted by politician, activist and broadcaster Peter Kavanagh.

Each episode will feature a guest involved in making Ireland a better place to grow older, from older people themselves to activists and policy experts. Fortnightly episodes will examine the challenges and opportunities which an ageing population brings.

The podcast, which is available to stream on all major platforms, including Spotify and iTunes and through the Active Retirement Ireland website, has been created to mark the beginning of the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing and is supported by the Community Foundation for Ireland.

 

