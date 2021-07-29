Housing update for councillors in North Kilkenny

Councillors in North Kilkenny were briefed on the progress of a number of local authority housing projects at a recent meeting of the Castlecomer Municipal District.

Executive engineer with Kilkenny County Council, Paddy Crotty made a presentation to members outlining housing delivery to date this year in the Castlecomer municipal area.

Mr Crotty told the member that while there are a lot of derelict houses in towns and villages he added that the local authority is tackling this. He said that a good example was a property in Barrack Street in Castlecomer which had been derelict and had been acquired by the council and renovated and has now an energy BER rating of B3.

Mr Crotty also briefed members on a 33-unit estate, Glebeside in Castlecomer which was completed by Kilkenny County Council this year. He told the members that 29 out of 33 units have been allocated. The units are a mix of two and three and four bed units and of one and two bed apartments.

Members were also informed that the 22 units at Station Avenue in Ballyragget are also almost complete and will be allocated over the coming weeks.

Chairman of the Castlecomer Municipal District, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said that it was ‘great to see all these houses coming on stream’. Cllr Fitzpatrick said that he had raised the issue of water capacity in the area and also stated that he had some safety concerns especially around speeding for the residents in Glebeside.

Members were also informed that a proposal is currently on display for a 20-unit phased development at the Canal Road in Johnstown.

Mr Crotty also said that in 2020 Kilkenny County Council had commenced CPO’s on ten properties in the county. The local authority will be taking ownership of four of them soon for development while five of them have been sold while there is one is subject to an objection and is with An Bord Pleanala awaiting a decision.

Cllr John Brennan thanked Mr Crotty for his presentation and urged the council to try and acquire derelict houses and do them up. Cllr Michael McCarthy said that he was impressed with the quality of the housing being provided by the council adding that the ‘standards are super’.

Cllr Mary Hilda Kavanagh said that it was ‘so positive that so many units were being built in North Kilkenny while Cllr Denis Hynes voiced his concerns about a number of derelict building lying idle for a decade or more.

“Some houses are becoming infected with rodents and that it upsetting neighbours,” he added.