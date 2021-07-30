'September Sounds' - a showcase for Kilkenny musicians

Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Office and the Watergate Theatre will bring established and new or emerging local artists to the stage throughout a three-day weekend of live music.

The ‘September Sounds Series’ will feature a beautiful array of music across three evenings in stunning Kilkenny venues Woodstock Gardens, Ballykeefe Amphitheatre and Kilkenny City’s Butler Gallery.

Professional and/or early career musicians; individuals and groups, are invited to apply for the chance to take part in these events, which will have live audiences, depending on the level of restrictions at the time.

Support for the ‘September Sounds Series’ is being provided through the Local Live Performance Fund announced by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Following the announcement of funding, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Fidelis Doherty, said:

“We are delighted to be given the opportunity and funding to help to get live music back in action in the City and County and to support the industry, in particular early career and emerging musicians. Kilkenny is renowned for its many festivals and everyone has been missing the live performances that we were so accustomed too. This is a wonderful initiative and will bring much enjoyment to the listener and the performer.”

Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Officer, Mary Butler, who is overseeing the implementation of the scheme said that the event offers artists a great opportunity to perform to a live audience.

“Musicians have been starved of opportunities to perform in front of live audiences over the past eighteen months. Many of them have extremely inventive in providing live-streamed events via Zoom, Facebook Live or other channels, but they are all live performers at heart and we are delighted to help them get the show back on the road. Some new and emerging artists may never even have had the opportunity to perform live, having been about to launch themselves on the scene when lockdown came or may have honed their talents in these difficult times and are now willing to take the leap onto the public stage.”

Joanna Cunningham Executive Director at the Watergate Theatre said that the stages are ready for the artists to return:

“We are delighted to be partnering with three exciting outdoor performance spaces and giving musicians a real chance to perform in unique settings. We will highlight classical and jazz performers in the grounds of Woodstock Gardens in Thomastown on the lawns of the former Woodstock House, overlooking the Nore outside Inistioge village. The wonderful Ballykeefe Amphitheatre with its special acoustics will see the sounds of indie, rock and pop music filling the rural air, while the brand new performance space in Butler Gallery at the former Evans Home in the city centre will be jumping to the sound of traditional and folk music.”

In addition, each concert will feature performances from exciting headline artists to be announced very soon.

For the chance to be a part of this exciting series, applicants can simply log onto www.watergatetheatre.com and complete the application form and submit to LLPPS@watergatetheatre.com or before August 11.