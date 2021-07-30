Outdoor sculpture exhibition at Grennan Mill in Thomastown

While many of us have emerged from lockdown, art too is emerging from the white cube, out of the confines of the gallery space and into the open space of the outdoors.

While digital galleries have engaged people with their resilient demonstrations of artwork in innovative ways, it is time to return to the tactile experience of the exhibition space.

The Kilkenny Gallery offers the viewer the experience of seeing art works first hand with an outdoor exhibition of sculpture opening on August 8 at 3pm at Grennan Mill, in Thomastown. Working in conjunction with The Berkeley Gallery the exhibition will include almost 40 sculptors

The opportunity to see sculpture in the setting of the landscape is an uplifting experience. There are so many dynamics when we place sculpture in the environment, set into the landscape, allowing the viewer to see how the sun reacts with the bronze material, how the light enlivens the sculpture, surrounding foliage brings the sculpture to life in a natural setting. Placed outside in the landscape sculptures are often seen at their best, literally in a different light

Sculpture works on view offer original concepts created with a wide range of materials including bronze, copper, alabaster, jesmonite, bog oak, stone, mixed media and a variety of styles which are primarily contemporary. The sculptors themselves hail from the four corners of Ireland, with Kilkenny represented by Ani Mollereau, Julie Moorhouse and Brock Butler. Liam Butler, the renowned sculptor who hails originally from Tullaroan will be showing also, as well as his son Davin.



A collection of paintings by artists selected from the Kilkenny Art Gallery will also be shown and The Berkeley Gallery at Grennan Mill will be presenting the first solo exhibition of ‘Artist In Residence’ Stacey Williams which is being hosted as part of The Secret Garden event at her studio/gallery within the heart of the mill.

On previewing the exhibition, Independent Art Curator and Brand Ambassador for the 2021 Alternative Kilkenny Arts Fringe Tony Strickland declared in his opinion ‘The Secret Garden’ to be the Art Event of The Season’.

Brock Butler, artist and owner of The Kilkenny Art Gallery said he is ‘delighted to bring this wonderful collection of national sculpture and paintings to Kilkenny to celebrate the forthcoming Kilkenny Arts Week’.

“We would like to recognise and thank all of the participating artists who will have their original works on show in ‘The Secret Garden’.It is a great boost to host this event in what has been a very difficult but creative and productive period for a lot of artists across the country,” he said.

The Kilkenny Art Gallery will also host an exhibition of paintings at Patrick Street in Kilkenny City with works by artists such as Mick Mulcahy, Maria Levinge, Sylvia Parkinson Brown, Dave West, James Brohan, Carol Ann Waldron, Susan Keohane, Darlene Garr, Karen Wilson, Kate Beagan, Patrick Cahill, William Grace, Mike Cantwell, Brian O’Loughlin, Janet Brabazon, Jade Butler, Blaise Butler and Laurence O’Toole.

‘The Secret Garden’ exhibition opens on August 6 until August 15 from 11am -6pm daily.

This exhibition will be on display in the historic Grennan WaterMill,Thomastown for the 2021 Alternative Kilkenny Arts Fringe / AKA Fringe and 2021 Thomastown Creative Arts Festival.