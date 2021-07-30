Kilkenny's Ali Comerford will perform at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre this evening

A number of live performances will take place at the Ballykeeffe amphitheatre over the coming months.

Kilkenny-based singer and multi-instrumentalist Ali Comerford will kick off the series of live events this evening when she celebrates the release of her debut album ‘Knots’ with an intimate performance.



Having toured the world performing viola in classical ensembles for fourteen years, Ali returned to Kilkenny to record her debut album of folk based but classical influenced songs. ‘Knots’ was recorded at Crossroads Studio with recording and mixing engineer Shane Tobler.

Tickets for this intimate album play through are available in pods of two or four only through Eventbrite. Please visit the eventbrite page for all details and Covid regulations.

Rebecca Storm

One of the most popular leading ladies in musical theatre, Rebecca Storm, performs with a full band in the beautiful setting of Ballykeefe Amphitheater on Saturday, August 7 at 8pm.

Over the past 30 years, Rebecca has established herself as a leading lady in the world of Musical Theatre playing some of the most demanding roles including Eva Peron in ‘Evita’, Fantine in ‘Les Miserable’, Florence in ‘Chess’, Rose in ‘Aspects Of Love’, Edith Piaf in ‘Piaf’, Joan of Arc in ‘Jeanne’ and most recently Miss Hanigan in ‘Annie’.

Tickets for this event are available only through eventbrite in pods of two or four at €27:55 including booking fee. Please visit the eventbrite page for all information and COVID-19 regulations.

'Marble City Sounds'

Crossroads Recording Studio presents ‘Marble City Sounds’ a one-day event showcasing the best of local talent from 2pm on Sunday, August 15 in Ballykeeffe Amphitheater.

Acts taking to the stage include; Bill Hayes, Kairen Caine, Sola, Elise, Gary O Neil, Ali Comerford, Reboot, Dead Alien Tourist, Nervetraps and local legends The Barflies. Tickets are €11:53 including booking fee and are available in pods of two or four only through eventbrite. Please visit the event page for all details and Covid regulations.

A grant off the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Crossroads Recording Studio was used to host the string of live performances in the stunning surrounds of Ballykeefe Amphitheater, Kilkenny.