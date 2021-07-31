Kilkenny solar farm seeks to increase area of panels up to 30,500sqm

File photo of a solar farm
Planning permission has been sought for alterations to a previously granted solar farm in the townlands of Ballyhale and Kiltorcan to allow the development to expand.
Permission was originally granted for a solar photovoltaic installation comprising up to 26,100m2 of solar panels on ground mounted frames, four inverters housed in two units, one 20kV substation, security fencing, new entrance onto public road, access tracks, CCTV; underground cable and ducts at the site.
Permission was sought for a period of 10 years. Permission was subsequently granted for the addition of four battery storage containers and extension to the operational period of the solar farm from 25 years to 30 years.
Solar Sense SPV3 Ltd now seeks permission to increase the area of solar panels from up to 26,100sqm to up to 30,500sqm; increase in height to the permitted solar panels from 2.72m to 2.82m and; permission to increase the operational period of the solar farm from 30 years to 35 years.
A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) accompanies the application, which is open for submissions until Thursday, August 12. Planning permission is sought for a period of 10 years. A decision from Kilkenny County Council is due in early September.
