Two Kilkenny artists to showcase their work in upcoming exhibition

Bobbie by Ellen Langton
An exhibition featuring local artists Ellen Duggan and Marie Langton will take place in the foyer of the Ormonde Hotel from August 6 to 15.
This year Ellen has concentrated on contemporary landscapes from her local surroundings. She has also included some flower studies done in her inimitable style using vivid colours and adding texture to her art. Ellen will also be showing some portraits which she is now doing on commission.
Marie’s work includes studies of people, moody landscapes and animal & bird studies in her usual contemporary style using oils to portray her message.
All are welcome to attend the exhibition which runs daily from 11am to 6pm.
More News
Wubit is earning an income sewing facemasks while at the same time helping the fight against Covid in Ethiopia. Photo: Barnaby Skinner
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.