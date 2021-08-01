Search our Archive

01/08/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

Two Kilkenny artists to showcase their work in upcoming exhibition

Two Kilkenny artists to showcase their work in upcoming exhibition

Bobbie by Ellen Langton

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

An exhibition featuring local artists Ellen Duggan and Marie Langton will take place in the foyer of the Ormonde Hotel from August 6 to 15.
This year Ellen has concentrated on contemporary landscapes from her local surroundings. She has also included some flower studies done in her inimitable style using vivid colours and adding texture to her art. Ellen will also be showing some portraits which she is now doing on commission.
Marie’s work includes studies of people, moody landscapes and animal & bird studies in her usual contemporary style using oils to portray her message.
All are welcome to attend the exhibition which runs daily from 11am to 6pm.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie