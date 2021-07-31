Spacious home with all of Kilkenny City's attractions near by - this Cherrymount property ticks all the boxes

A spacious family home which brings all the attractions of Kilkenny City within easy reach, Number 1 Cherrymount, Parcnagowan is an impressive property which ticks all the boxes.

This detached property, which has a sun drenched South-facing rear garden, is part of a popular development of spacious family homes built by McCorry Homes. On the Outrath Road, which is just off the main Waterford Road, Parcnagowan is one of the city’s most sought-after residential locations.



The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 156 square metres (1,572 square feet) over two levels. The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, guest w/c, living room with a feature bay window and open fire place, spacious open plan kitchen/dining room, utility room and a spacious and light fitted family room.

The first floor layout is equally as impressive. There are four good sized bedrooms - the master bedroom comes with an en-suite - and a family bathroom.

GARDENS

The front garden is bordered by a neat hedge on both sides. A cobblelock driveway provides off-street parking for two cars. Dual entrance gates allow access to both sides and rear of the property. The South-facing rear garden is fully enclosed with concrete posts and wooden panels. A neat lawn is a perfect children’s play area. A sandstone patio area is ideal for alfresco dining or to relax in the sun. There is also a wooden garden shed offering practical storage needs.



Parcnagowan is renowned for its convenient location on the edge of Kilkenny City. There are a number of excellent primary and secondary schools within walking distance, while the property is a short walk to Lidl and Aldi on the Waterford Road and SuperValu in Loughboy Shopping Centre. There are a number of childcare facilities within close proximity. A 10-minute walk via the Kells Road will take you into Kilkenny City Centre with its superb choice of restaurants, pubs, coffee houses, boutique, shops, two shopping centres and the stunning Kilkenny Castle. There are a vast range of amenities practically on the doorstep of this wonderful home.

Viewing is highly recommended. Further information from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-77 21904 or email: john@sfmccreery.com.

1 Cherrymount

Parcnagowan

Kilkenny

R95 Y2X3

Asking price: €395,000

BER: C2