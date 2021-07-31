Search our Archive

31/07/2021

Multi-media live theatre installation at St Francis Abbey during Kilkenny Arts Festival

The City is Never Finished

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Nestled in the heart of Kilkenny City, the Franciscan abbey has known prayer, song, dereliction, commerce and the crude hand of progress. And like many parts of our heritage, it is getting a new life, in a new version of the city.
Visual artist, theatre maker, composer and sound designer Peter Power has gathered an award-winning creative team to present a multi-media live theatre installation performed by the music ensemble 'Counsel' all around the grounds of the iconic St Francis Abbey in Abbey Quarter.
The City Is Never Finished is a journey of exploration that will take approx. 30-40 minutes, or less as you decide. Audiences will be staggered throughout the evening and bookings are for arrival time at the location.
Performances take place from 13 - 15 August at St Francis Abbey (entrance at Watergate carpark). Tickets €15.

