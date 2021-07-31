In the market for a fixer-upper on Stephen's Street?

A three-bed mid-terrace bungalow residence which is full of old world charm and character, this Stephen Street property is located in an established, sought after residential area.

This delightful home is in need of cosmetic overhaul but boasts many original features. It also includes ample front and rear gardens which enjoy good sunlight throughout the day.

The home opens with a porch which leads into the entrance hallway. From there, doors lead to the first two bedrooms and the living room. The first bedroom is a single room, the second a double with an en suite shower room. Finished with a tiled floor, it is fitted with a classic white w/c and whb and a Triton T80si shower.

Moving on the living room, this is a focal point for the home’s reception space. There are doors to the hallway, bathroom, bedroom, third bedroom and kitchen. The living room features an open fireplace.



The property’s third bedroom, a double room, is located off the living room.

Moving on the kitchen has a selection of storage units. The hot press located here. There is also a utility room in the lean to extension, which has a rear door to the garden.

The home’s bathroom has a full length fitted bath and is finished with a classic white w/c and whb.

Stephen’s Street is located within a five-minute walk of Kilkenny City centre and a minute’s drive from the Ring Road, the M9 motorway linking Kilkenny to Dublin/Carlow and Waterford is just five minutes away. The property is close to both the CBS primary and secondary schools and St Kieran’s College, while the Market Cross Shopping Centre and High Street, which offers plenty of attractions, is within convenient reach.

With so much potential for any homeowner to put their own stamp on it, this is a home which should appeal to all. Viewings are a must and by appointment only.

Full details from DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

31 Stephen Street

Kilkenny

R95 EDW0

Guide Price €220,000

BER G