Kilkenny's race goers celebrate at Ballybrit

Katie Mullins & Emma McCreery
Regarded as Ireland’s largest horse racing festival, the Galway Races at Ballybrit racecourse opened its doors this week to 1,000 spectators. Among them was Kilkenny's Katie Mullins and Emma McCreery (photographed above).
Katie Mullin's uncle Willie Mullins and champion trainer won the feature race on Thursday - the Guinness Galway Hurdle. Ridden by Willie's son, champion amateur jockey Patrick Mullins, Saldier won off top weight. This is Patrick Mullin's third win of the Galway Hurdle, giving the Mullin's family plenty of reasons to celebrate.
More News
The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 156 square metres (1,572 square feet) over two levels
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.