31/07/2021

Kilkenny's race goers celebrate at Ballybrit

Galway Race Summer Festival

Katie Mullins & Emma McCreery

Reporter:

Siobhan Donohoe

Email:

siobhan.donohoe@iconicnews.ie

Regarded as Ireland’s largest horse racing festival, the Galway Races at Ballybrit racecourse opened its doors this week to 1,000 spectators. Among them was Kilkenny's Katie Mullins and Emma McCreery (photographed above).

Katie Mullin's uncle Willie Mullins and champion trainer won the feature race on Thursday - the Guinness Galway Hurdle. Ridden by Willie's son, champion amateur jockey Patrick Mullins, Saldier won off top weight. This is Patrick Mullin's third win of the Galway Hurdle, giving the Mullin's family plenty of reasons to celebrate.  

