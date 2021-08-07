Attractive Kilkenny apartment offers chic city living

Chic apartment living just a short walk from Kilkenny Castle and a volley away from the city’s tennis club , 8 Beginis offers more than just a home for the prospective buyer.

Brought to market by DNG Ella Dunphy, this three-bed duplex apartment, which is located in an established and sought after development, boasts bright, spacious and well proportioned accommodation in a peaceful location.

Recently updated throughout, the property is in great condition. It features an attic which suitable for conversion (subject to FPP), which offers an extra accommodation option.



Entering the property the hallway is attractive and bright and is finished with solid timber flooring.

The kitchen/dining room is an exceptionally bright open plan space. Double French doors spill onto a functional terrace. The kitchen has a great selection of floor and eye level units and features an integrated dishwasher, washing machine, oven and gas hob. Finished with recessed lighting, there are double doors which lead into the living room. This large family-sized reception room, fitted with solid timber flooring and recessed lighting, overlooks the green space but also offers privacy. There is a gas fire place with solid timber mantelpiece. The room is also fitted with TV points.



The ground floor also features a guest wc, which is fitted with solid timber flooring and finished with classic white wc and whb.

A solid post and rail stairs leads to an open landing space on the first floor. A hot press (with shelving) and stira stairs access to attic is located here.

The first bedroom is a large double bedroom. It has a great selection of built-in wardrobes with hanging and shelving options and has been fitted with brand new carpet.

The bedroom has a brand new en suite with classic white wc and whb. With fitted storage unit there is a large double shower tray with power shower. The en suite is tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling.

The second bedroom is a double room. Featuring built-in wardrobes it too has been fitted with brand new carpet.

The property’s third bedroom is a single room. Ideal as a child’s room it would also be perfect as a home office or guest room. Featuring brand new carpet it also has a fitted wardrobe.

The main bathroom is finished in classic white wc and whb. With a tiled floor it has a full-length fitted bath and electric Triton shower and has a Velux skylight.

The property is within walking distance of the city centre, with its host of amenities. There is also an excellent selection of primary and secondary schools on the doorstep. The headquarters of James Stephens GAA club is just across the road.

There is easy access to the M9 motorway - the closest access point is a five-minute drive - linking Kilkenny to Dublin and Waterford, this property comes to the market at an ideal time for prospective first-time buyers or investors looking to experience the best of urban living in the heart of Kilkenny City.

Further information and viewing details from DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

8 Beginis

Larchfield Court

Kilkenny

R95 K462

Guide Price: €205,000

BER Rating: C1