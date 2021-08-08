Peace and quiet in abundance in tranquil Dungarvan countryside

Teach Cuinne, a charming and refurbished five bedroomed family home, is ideally positioned in the centre of Dungarvan Village.

The property has been upgraded and extended over the years and will appeal to buyers looking for a quality home in walk-in condition.

The spacious accommodation extends to 155 square metres (1,668 square feet) over two levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, back hall and a bathroom with access to a storage cupboard.

The layout at first floor level is equally as impressive and comprises: landing area, five double bedrooms, a master with en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Teach Cuinne sits on circa 0.86 Acre of manicured and private gardens hidden away behind high cut stone walls. Double wrought-iron vehicular entrance gates give access to the rear yard which is laid in tarmacadam. There is secure parking for several cars.



A cut stone wall with a feature wrought-iron archway leads out to the garden. A low wall with concrete balustrade divides the back yard from the garden. A pretty wooden trellis arch is covered with a climbing rose bush. The manicured lawns are surrounded by mature conifer hedging.

Outside there is a large flagstone patio area, which is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining, while a flagstone pathway bordered by tall rose trees leads up to a raised cut stone flower bed with extensive planting.

There are a number of mature and colourful trees dotted throughout the garden along with four apple trees. A block-built garage (measuring 221 square feet) has a roller door to the front and a pedestrian door to the rear. There are power and plug sockets and stairs leads to first floor level which is practical for further storage needs. A purpose built block shed located to the rear of the property houses the oil burner a generator for backup power. Two solar panels are fitted on the roof to the front of the property.



Teach Cuinne is conveniently located in the centre of Dungarvan village, which is about 10km South-East of Kilkenny City, between Gowran and Thomastown. There are a number of amenities in Gowran including Gowran National and Montessori schools and Hennessy’s Service Station which houses Gowran Post Office.

Thomastown is just six miles away and has a good range of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, Thomastown Train Station and is also home to the magnificent Mount Juliet Estate Hotel and Golf Club. Graignamanagh and the picturesque village are both in close proximity, while a 15-minute drive will take you to Exit 7 in Paulstown to the M9 motorway allowing access to both Dublin and Waterford.

Viewing of this special property is highly recommended. Further information from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email john@sfmccreery.com.

Teach Cuinne

Dungarvan Village

Dungarvan

Co Kilkenny

R95 W2D2

Asking price: €325,000

BER: C3