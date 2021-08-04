Delight as 24-hour Listening Way walk arrives in Kilkenny from Carlow

Liana and Slawomira Grabowska
The Listening Way walk started in Carlow town recently and followed the Barrow way to Graignamanagh.
There, the participants joined the South Leinster Way to Thomastown and joined the Nore Valley at Bennetsbridge finishing at the Parade.
They were greeted on arrival into Kilkenny City by Mayor of Kilkenny Andrew McGuinness, who praised all involved for their efforts.
Five people are being held in Longford, Granard and Mullingar garda stations in connection to a major crackdown on suspected money laundering
