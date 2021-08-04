Search our Archive

04/08/2021

Top Rotary award presented to Kilkenny man Jason Dempsey

Sian Moloughney

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

One of the highest honours in Rotary Ireland has been bestowed on Kilkenny man Jason Dempsey.


The former President of Rotary Kilkenny was recognised for what Past District Governor Connie Oveson described as his ‘fantastic dedication to both Kilkenny Rotary and his international roll for Rotary Ireland, steer-heading two international projects: Bikes to Africa and AID to Lebanon.’


Ms Oveson presented the award at Kilkenny Rotary’s first in-person meeting in a year, held at the Butler Gallery.


Current Rotary Kilkenny President, Stephen Costello, said Jason is more than deserving and was very honored to receive his Paul Harris Fellowship.
Jason’s wife Nicola and three children also attended the special event.
Anna O’Sullivan, Director and Chief Curator, spoke to the meeting about the Butler Gallery.

