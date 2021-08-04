Opportunity for Kilkenny businesses as Bord Gáis Energy launches new workshop series for SMEs

Bord Gáis Energy has announced the launch of a new workshop series for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which will provide invaluable insight, tips and practical advice on PR, digital and branding.

Taking place this month, each one-hour workshop will focus on a specific aspect of marketing and will be tailored to the specific needs of SMEs. The workshops will be delivered by experts from Bord Gáis Energy and their award-winning agencies Teneo Ireland, Mindshare and Wilson Creative with the goal of inspiring SMEs to imagine a better way to do business in today’s changing world.

The workshop series has been created by Bord Gáis Energy to mark the launch of its new brand positioning - imagine a better way. Bord Gáis Energy wants to help its SME customers to maximise energy efficiency and support more sustainable energy use resulting in better energy management, cost savings and a reduction in carbon footprint.

Workshops take place on Thursdays, August 12, 19, and 26. The workshops are free of charge and businesses in Kilkenny can register their interest here with successful applicants also receiving the opportunity to feature across Bord Gáis Energy’s digital channels, and within Business Plus Magazine.

Places are limited to 20 people per session with those who are keen to attend are encouraged to share their stories around how their businesses have imagined a better way.

For further details on the Imagine a better way SME workshop series visit https://www.bordgaisenergy.ie/ /business/business-workshop