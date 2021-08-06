06/08/2021

Vintners welcome new guidelines for outdoor events

Clarity on numbers permitted to attend outdoor events and parties

KILKENNY

Kilkenny People

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) has welcomed the publication of new Failte Ireland reopening guidelines that bring clarity to a number of issues including the numbers permitted to attend outdoor events and parties.

“We welcome the clarity these new guidelines offer our members. Pubs are now permitted to facilitate outdoor parties for up to 200 people while live music makes a welcome return also in outdoor settings," said Padraig Cribben, VFI Chief Executive.

“The new guidelines make clear we’re moving towards a full reopening of society and it’s now only a matter of time before all restrictions in pubs such as mandatory table service and the ban on people sitting at bar counters are removed.”

