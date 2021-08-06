06/08/2021

43 Kilkenny projects awarded funding under Community Enhancement Programme

List of small grants to benefit community groups across Kilkenny

KILKENNY

Funding has been announced

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed news that 43 locally-led projects in Kilkenny will benefit under the 2021 Community Enhancement Programme.

The 2021 Community Enhancement Programme was launched in May 2021 with funding of €4.5 million to provide small grants to local community groups across the country. Kilkenny received an allocation of €136,319 from the Department under the programme.

“The key theme of this year’s programme was supporting groups as they re-open facilities which have been closed due to Covid-19”, Deputy Phelan says.

“These ground-up projects could include facilities such as community centres, men’s and women’s sheds, parish halls and youth centres. While these grants are small in nature, they can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area.”

Kilkenny projects awarded funding
GROUP /  ORGANISATION
Name of TOWN/VILLAGE AREA
AMOUNT AWARDED

Balllyragget Playground Committee
Ballyragget
 €                                2,000
Bishop Birch Place
Kilkenny City
 €                                2,000
Callan Community Energy Company
Callan
 €                                1,000
Conahy Sports Complex
Conahy
 €                                1,500
Conahy Community Redevelopment Assoc
Conahy
 €                               1,000
Clomantagh Squash Club
Freshford
 €                                1,500
Danesfort Community Centre
Danesfort
 €                                1,500
DGK Mens Shed
Cuffesgrange
 €                                   830
Droichead Family Resources Centre
Callan
 €                                2,500
Erins Own GAA
Castlecomer
 €                                2,000
Ferrybank Allotment Project
Ferrybank
 €                                   500
Freshford Town FC
Freshford
 €                                1,500
Gairdin Na Ghorta
Newmarket
 €                                1,500
Graignamanagh Mens Shed
Graignamanagh
 €                                   830
Grow Mental Health
Kilkenny City
 €                                2,000
Hillsfield Community Centre
Ferrybank
 €                                2,000
Ionad Lactain Museum
Freshford
 €                                1,500
Kilkenny Volunteer Centre
Kilkenny City
 €                                2,000
Kilmacow Community Sports Complex Ltd
Kilmacow
 €                                1,500

