Breath and Shadows exhibition at Jerpoint Glass Studio

As part of Fringe AKA Arts Festival Kilkenny, ceramic artist Orla Kaminska is exhibiting at the Glass Attic Gallery at Jerpoint Glass Studio alongside some of the Glass makers and designers new gallery pieces.
The exhibition will be running for a month from August 1 - 31 at Jerpoint Glass Studio.
Orla Kaminska is well known for her diverse portfolio and her public architectural ceramics. Orla’s recent studio work has been inspired by the autumnal and winter cycles of plant forms, with themes of decomposition and erosion expressed by combining fine wire and porcelain, creating translucent, skeletal and fragile structures.
Jerpoint have been creating installation and sculptural pieces using varying glass techniques from fusing and slumping to hot blown glass.
The Glass Attic Gallery is located at Jerpoint Glass Studio. The Gallery opening hours are: Monday to Saturday: 10am to 6pm Sunday: 12am to 5pm. No booking required.
