Kilkenny's Watergate Theatre awarded €255,407 - Mayor

Kilkenny's Watergate Theatre has been awarded Government funding of €255,407 according to Mayor of Kilkenny Andrew McGuinness.

The funding is being made available under the National Development Plan, Project Ireland 2040. 'Investing in our Culture, Language & Heritage 2018 - 2027' sets out the Government’s objectives for capital investment in Ireland’s culture, language and heritage. The Cultural Capital Scheme 2019-2022 will run until 2022 and will focus on enhancing the existing stock of arts and culture centres throughout the country.

"I'm delighted to welcome this positive news today as the Watergate is such a vital facility in Kilkenny and a major part of our arts, cultural and entertainment offering," said Mayor McGuinness.

"This funding will help to greatly enhance and upgrade The Watergate while also helping to reduce its carbon footprint which is one of the objectives attached to the funding."

In line with the Government's action on climate change, this scheme prioritises projects that reduce an organisation's carbon footprint that will make a real and positive impact on the environment. Projects that provide additional capacity for artists and artistic production particularly in arts centres will also be favoured. This new Scheme which has four separate streams of funding, builds on the success of the former Arts and Culture Capital Scheme 2016-2018.

Speaking today, Minister Catherine Martin said: "I am delighted to be in a position to award this funding today to these arts and culture organisations. This capital scheme prioritises projects that reduce an organisation's carbon footprint. This is in line with the Government's action on climate change and I’m delighted that the funding for some of these projects will make a real and positive impact on the environment. Projects that provide additional capacity for artists and artistic production particularly in arts centres were also favoured.

This investment at a range of different facilities including arts centres, theatres, galleries, museums, as well as artists’ studios and creative spaces aims to improve the audience and creative experience while upgrading the facilities. This overall funding package will ensure past investment in these arts and cultural centres is protected and sustained.