No referral needed for Covid PCR testing at Hebron centre

Walk-ins are now welcome at Covid-19 testing centres around the country and there is no longer a requirement for a referral from your GP.
A spokesperson for the HSE confirmed that you do not need an appointment or a referral to get a free Covid-19 PCR test at a HSE Covid-19 test centre. People are advised that they can book online or go to a test centre during opening hours for walk-ins.
To book online for a PCR test click here.
