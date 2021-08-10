Kilkenny artists showcase stunning artwork at the Ormonde Hotel

Friends and renowned Kilkenny artists Ellen Duggan and Marie Langton have been exhibiting together for nearly 30 years.

Both artists are exhibiting an exciting new range of oil paintings again at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel and our ambassador Siobhan Donohoe dropped by to see how the exhibition is going.

Marie Langton told her "we all missed the exhibitions last year, it would be great for the people of Kilkenny to come out and support local art especially after the quiet 16 months we've all experienced. The AKA Fringe Festival has been so good to local artists over the years and we are really eager for the public to see our pieces again".

Ellen in her usual vibrant style has concentrated on moody landscapes, portraits and some lovely images of cows. Marie has brought new life to her animal paintings of sheep, seagulls and crows. She has also included some new contemporary figurative paintings.

Ellen Duggan adds "both of us are so excited to be back exhibiting so please do call in to see us at The Ormonde Hotel. It will be well worth the visit!" www.akafringecom