Thomastown Men's Shed to hold AGM later this month

Members of the Thomastown Men's Shed
The Annual General Meeting of Thomastown Men’s Shed will take place later this month.
The meeting will be held in the Thomastown Men’s Shed Building on Marshes Street at 2.30pm on August 31.
The voluntary group carries out bench and bicycle repairs, woodwork and other activities.
The Irish Men’s Sheds Association was formed in 2011. A ‘men’s shed’ is a community-based project, where men can come together to learn, share skills and make long-lasting friendships together.
