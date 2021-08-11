11/08/2021

Kilkenny Arts Festival boasts stellar line up over the coming week

Aoife Ní Bhriain performing at Kilkenny Castle

After an incredible opening week Kilkenny Arts Festival has plenty of offerings for audiences over the coming days.

The festival, which is taking place at locations across the city and online, runs until August 15.

Festival Director Olga Barry said: “The challenges for festivals and the arts remain profound, and sometimes almost too great to fathom. Yet, within and through those challenges, the creative sector shines bright and bubbles with talent and ideas. We’re very proud to bring these artists and experiences to audiences in Kilkenny and beyond this year. It is our hope that bringing artists, audiences and communities together in spaces both new and old to witness unique and original work being created, will fill our hearts this August.”

In what promises to be a real festival Highlight, Peter Power and his award winning creative team interpret the historic St Francis Abbey through the prism of new music and theatre in a site-specific live-theatre installation, City Is Never Finished.

There are also two exclusive premieres happening online this weekend in Róisín Reimagined (Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and Irish Chamber Orchestra) and Scarlatti & Shaw (Chamber Choir Ireland).

Visual arts and exhibitions continue to run up until the weekend featuring the very best of Irish artists, creators and makers. Butler Gallery is home to Incoming and [Reactions] two installations that feature world class Irish artists along with daily live-streamed portrait painting from Blaise Smith. The Secret Music Series is also gaining huge attention online with a stellar line up of musicians.

For more see www.kilkennyarts.ie

