Exciting line up of free events in Kilkenny to mark Heritage Week

National Heritage Week, one of Ireland’s largest cultural events, runs from August 14 to 22 and is being marked locally by a series of heritage projects developed by groups across Kilkenny.

Local heritage groups and organisers, families, communities and individuals across Kilkenny have responded to this year’s call to ‘Open the door to heritage’, creating online projects that are free to explore throughout National Heritage Week. Some in-person events will also take place, in line with public health guidelines.

Discover some of the National Heritage Week events happening in Kilkenny:

Kilkenny Boat Trips on the River Nore: A free boat trip on the beautiful River Nore as it moves through the medieval City of Kilkenny. Attendees will enjoy the sights and sounds of this beautiful river, learn about the heritage of Kilkenny City and explore the flora and fauna from the vantage point of a boat. Taking place on Sunday, 22



History of Evans' Home: The new venue for Butler Gallery: Hosted by the Butler Gallery at 1pm to 2pm on August 17, this outdoor event will tell the story of the historic Evans' Home, a former alms house, and now home to the Butler Gallery. Gain an insight into the social history of the building and the people who previously lived there.



Safari along the Barrow: August 22 is Water Heritage Day and to celebrate the wonderful natural heritage that is our Irish rivers and lakes, Eanna Ni Lamhna will be leading a walk along the banks of the Barrow at Graignamanagh. This walk will being at 2.30pm, meeting at the Boathouse along the quay.



Spanning natural, cultural and built heritage, projects aim to encourage ‘heritage newcomers’, as well as enthusiasts and experts, to engage with all aspects of Ireland’s heritage. Special emphasis has been placed on engaging individuals and groups who may not traditionally feel included in local heritage, or organising projects that speak to lesser-known aspects of local heritage.

Commenting, Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan said: “Ireland’s heritage is as rich and diverse as contemporary Ireland itself. It is something that is shared by all of us and continually evolving. In this spirit, National Heritage Week is an opportunity to come together and rally around Ireland’s unique heritage. It is also a chance to show our appreciation for those who champion it at community, local and national level, ensuring its preservation, protection and celebration.

“This year’s National Heritage Week offers something for every taste and interest, whether that is natural landscapes, wildlife and habitats, buildings and monuments, or customs and practices like art, sport and music. I encourage people across Ireland to visit the National Heritage Week website and explore projects that might interest them, or find a local event to participate in. National Heritage Week is a special opportunity to reach out and connect with each other through Ireland’s wonderful, precious heritage.”

Two themed days will take place during National Heritage Week. On Wednesday, (August 18), Wild Child Day encourages children and families to explore the heritage in their locality. On Sunday, (August 22), the Heritage Council and the Local Authority Waters Programme invite people to explore National Heritage Week projects that celebrate water and our connections with it.

People interested in attending in-person events are advised to consult the individual event page on the National Heritage Week website, or contact event organisers for full details of registration and attendance, which is subject to the prevailing public health and events guidelines.

Coordinated by the Heritage Council since 2005, National Heritage Week has become one of Ireland’s largest cultural events. It is supported by the Local Authority Heritage Officer network and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

For more information on Heritage Week events near you, and events happening online, visit www.heritageweek.ie