3cea programme launches to reduce emissions for 1,000 Irish HGVs

3cea, the local energy agency, has launched The Greener HGV Programme which will see 1,000 fleet vehicles fitted with technology that will enable drivers to reduce carbon emissions by 10% and save around 10% of their fuel costs, benefitting local businesses.

3 Counties Energy Agency has partnered with Corcra Ltd to launch The Greener HGV Programme. Having secured €1.4 million funding under the Government's Climate Action Fund, The Greener HGV Programme will see 1,000 fleet vehicles across Ireland fitted with the innovative technology. The Climate Action Fund is a Project Ireland 2040 investment fund.

3cea’s pilot project1 indicated a potential saving of €17,000 per vehicle over five years based on an investment of €2,800 per vehicle. A previous trial resulted in savings of 1,766.79 tonnes of CO2, similar to removing 866 cars from our roads for one year.

The participating fleet companies saw an increase in fuel efficiency arising from the reduction in over-revving, harsh braking and engine idling time by the drivers, leading to a significant reduction in energy consumption.

The Greener HGV Programme will run for two years. 3cea is coordinating the subsidy grant available for Irish fleet companies to install the innovative technology and providing driver efficiency training. Data collected from the newly installed tech coupled with the development of a conscious driving culture of HGVs will result in a reduction of the business’s carbon footprint and fuel costs. Irish fleet companies can apply to this program via www.greenerhgv.ie to avail of a 30 per cent technology software and hardware grant.

“Under ‘The Greener HGV Programme’ the transport sector will reduce fuel consumption and emissions from vehicles by driving smarter and by embracing new technologies," said Paddy Phelan, CEO of 3cea.

"The results from our initial test cases show that the benefits and cost savings are clear. Over two years with our partners Corcra, telematic equipment will be installed in over 1,000 HGV vehicles. With technology, and training to improve driver efficiency, the scheme is expected to deliver a significant reduction in CO2 and an average of 10 per cent fuel saving for participating fleet companies.”

Smart telematics including tracking, fuel, remote tachograph downloads and compliance software, live footage cameras and driver awareness panels are all part of the technology that will be used to deliver these sustainable measures. 3cea has partnered with Corcra, a leading Irish fleet communications company for The Greener HGV Programme.

“We use the hardware to gather real-time data which allows us to record baseline driver and vehicle information," said Robert Steele from Corcra.

"After approximately six weeks, the data is analysed and we arrange the professional driver training and activate the in-cab Driver Awareness Panel, which is a driver aid. The new technology with gained knowledge from the driver training helps drivers to achieve more efficient driving and long-term sustainable energy practices.

"Techniques that reduce engine revolutions can have a major impact on the vehicles’ fuel consumption and therefore its CO2 emissions. The project received final approvals in April and to date, we have fitted and commenced baseline data gathering on around 100 HGV’s. We expect to see increases in miles per gallon and reduction in fuel costs following the professional driver training that we offer.”

A case study carried out by Corcra using similar conditions to the Greener HGV Project between January 2017 and September 2020 revealed the following results.2

MPG(Miles per Gallon) - Improved from 7.75MPG to 8.95MPG

A 15.4% increase in performance/ MPG

Saving of 658,365 litres of road diesel across 60 vehicles.

Emissions saving of 1,766.79 Tonnes of CO2. The equivalent of removing 866 cars from our roads for a year.

“Every fleet vehicle in the country will benefit from this cost and emissions saving exercise. We have funding for 1,000 vehicles and have already fitted 100 HGVs with telematic equipment. Any fleet company that is interested in saving fuel and reducing their CO2 emissions needs to act now as we anticipate this scheme will be extremely popular.” Concluded Paddy Phelan of 3cea.

Some terms apply, see www.greenerhgv.ie for more.

The Greener HGV Programme is funded by Project Ireland 2040, the government’s long-term overarching strategy to make Ireland a better country for all of its people. See: https://www.gov.ie/en/ campaigns/09022006-project-ireland-2040/ for more.