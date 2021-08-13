Gardaí warn Kilkenny public to beware of ongoing phone scam

Gardaí are warning people in Kilkenny to beware of a phone scam where the fraudster purports to be calling from a garda station.
The scammers appear to be using official garda numbers and to be impersonating gardaí.
"Hang up the phone and never share personal information with such callers," a garda spokesperson said.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.