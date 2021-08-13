Gardai appeal to public following spate of thefts in Callan

Gardai in Callan are investigating a number of thefts in recent days.
On Tuesday two separate properties were targeted by opportunistic criminals and goods were stolen.
A house in Ahenure was broken into on August 10 and household items were stolen including a washing machine, tumble dryer and microwave.
A second property in Crossogue in Callan was also targeted by criminals and a catalytic converter was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai in Callan.
