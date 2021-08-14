Editorial: Hats off to all our artists and Kilkenny Arts Festival

Curating and compiling a programme of arts performances, exhibitions and installations with Covid-19 restrictions still in place was always going to be an almost insurmountable challenge.

Incredibly, the team at Kilkenny Arts Festival have not only magnificently risen to the challenge but have managed to deliver an air of magical possibility and hope into the city as the 47th Kilkenny Arts Festival continues to wow audiences.

This year’s festival delivers an exciting mix of live and online events and several free events for spectators. There’s a buzz about the streets and credit must also be given to Alternative Kilkenny Arts which has grown and developed in recent years and has a wonderful offering of events and exhibitions across the city and county.

Both festivals run until August 15 so do take the time to explore some of the magic and inspiring works and events that are being showcased. It is also heartening to see indoor hospitality beginning to take off and thrive again as people continue to do their best to support local business.

Climate change

As we continue to recover from the ongoing social, economic and health effects of the Covid-19 pandemic we also face into what is likely to be the biggest threat to our lives and livelihoods in our lifetime — climate change.

There is no escaping the reality of this and the United Nations report published earlier this week again shows evidence that global warming is caused by human activity.

The window is closing in before life as we know it will change irreversibly, with rising sea levels, extreme weather events and polluted air and water.

The time to act is now. Real courage is needed and tough decisions will have to be made, not only for us but for the generations that will follow. We must make the changes required to protect our planet before it is too late.