Exclusive Kilkenny Arts Festival events available to stream online

As part of Kilkenny Arts Festival a number of online concerts are available to stream online from this evening.
From 6pm Chamber Choir Ireland's online concert featuring the music of Scarlatti and Shaw goes live and is available to stream all weekend.
And from 8pm this evening the wonderful Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh joins together with Irish Chamber Orchestra for the premiere of Róisín Reimagined - an orchestral reimagining of some sean nós. This concert will be available to stream on demand until Monday 16 August.
Now Nic Amhlaoibh joins the Irish Chamber Orchestra for Róisín Reimagined, an exciting new project that pairs her peerless vocals with fresh orchestral arrangements of sean nós songs. Kilkenny Arts Festival and the Irish Chamber Orchestra have co-commissioned special arrangements from six leading Irish composers: Cormac McCarthy, Paul Campbell, Linda Buckley, Sam Perkin, Niamh Varian-Barry and Michael Keeney. Produced by Dónal O Connor, Róisín Reimagined explores the connections between classical and traditional music and reimagines these timeless songs for a new era.
