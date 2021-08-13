13/08/2021

Search our Archive

Exclusive Kilkenny Arts Festival events available to stream online

Exclusive Kilkenny Arts Festival events available to stream online

Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

As part of Kilkenny Arts Festival a number of online concerts are available to stream online from this evening.

From 6pm Chamber Choir Ireland's online concert featuring the music of Scarlatti and Shaw goes live and is available to stream all weekend. 

And from 8pm this evening the wonderful Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh joins together with Irish Chamber Orchestra for the premiere of Róisín Reimagined - an orchestral reimagining of some sean nós. This concert will be available to stream on demand until Monday 16 August.

Now Nic Amhlaoibh joins the Irish Chamber Orchestra for Róisín Reimagined, an exciting new project that pairs her peerless vocals with fresh orchestral arrangements of sean nós songs. Kilkenny Arts Festival and the Irish Chamber Orchestra have co-commissioned special arrangements from six leading Irish composers: Cormac McCarthy, Paul Campbell, Linda Buckley, Sam Perkin, Niamh Varian-Barry and Michael Keeney. Produced by Dónal O Connor, Róisín Reimagined explores the connections between classical and traditional music and reimagines these timeless songs for a new era.

For more see www.kilkennyarts.ie

Book Now

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media