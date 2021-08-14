Can you help reunite Kilkenny pooch with her owners?

Missing: Bella
Kilkenny gardaí are appealing to the public for their assistance in finding a much-loved family pet who went missing on the outskirts of the city yesterday.
The miniature schnauzer, called Bella, is missing from the Golf Links Road/Rath Ullord area since 5pm yesterday evening.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 7775000.
