Tiggy’s Trust set up in memory of young Kilkenny College student

Tiggy Hancock
Tiggy’s Trust is a foundation set up in memory of 15-year-old Tiggy Hancock who died in June after a tragic horse-riding accident.
Her heartbroken family have set up a foundation to remember the Kilkenny College student who was ‘a talented rider, beloved daughter, sister and friend, and all-round wonderful person’.
The foundation has an active Facebook page which shares news, events and memories of the teenager.
In a post on the social media site her family said that “it was no coincidence that Tiggy touched the lives of so many in her short life - her golden heart and infectious fun personality extended to all who knew her.
“We have set up Tiggy's Trust as a way to honour Tiggy's memory by spreading the kindness and generosity that she exuded to those who need it most.
In a tribute to the popular youngster equestrian athletes representing Ireland wore a yellow ribbon when competing in the recent Olympic Games in Tokyo. The colour yellow was selected by the Hancock family as it was Tiggy’s favourite colour and a symbol of the person she was.
