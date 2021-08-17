17/08/2021

Hats off to Kilkenny Arts Festival on an eclectic and evocative line up of events

KILKENNY

Elektra Irish National Opera and Kilkenny Arts Festival. PICTURE: Ruth Medjber

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Curating and compiling a programme of arts performances, exhibitions and installations with Covid-19 restrictions still in place was always going to be an almost insurmountable challenge.
Incredibly, the team at Kilkenny Arts Festival have not only magnificently risen to the challenge but have managed to deliver an air of magical possibility and hope into the city as the 47th Kilkenny Arts Festival wowed audiences.
This year’s festival delivered an exciting mix of live and online events and several free events for spectators. There was a buzz about the streets and credit must also be given to Alternative Kilkenny Arts which has grown and developed in recent years and has a wonderful offering of events and exhibitions across the city and county.

Both festivals closed last Sunday after ten unforgettable days and nights in The Marble City when once again the arts in all its guises were celebrated and enjoyed.

