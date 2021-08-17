Hats off to Kilkenny Arts Festival on an eclectic and evocative line up of events

Elektra Irish National Opera and Kilkenny Arts Festival. PICTURE: Ruth Medjber
Curating and compiling a programme of arts performances, exhibitions and installations with Covid-19 restrictions still in place was always going to be an almost insurmountable challenge.
Incredibly, the team at Kilkenny Arts Festival have not only magnificently risen to the challenge but have managed to deliver an air of magical possibility and hope into the city as the 47th Kilkenny Arts Festival wowed audiences.
This year’s festival delivered an exciting mix of live and online events and several free events for spectators. There was a buzz about the streets and credit must also be given to Alternative Kilkenny Arts which has grown and developed in recent years and has a wonderful offering of events and exhibitions across the city and county.
Both festivals closed last Sunday after ten unforgettable days and nights in The Marble City when once again the arts in all its guises were celebrated and enjoyed.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.