Water Heritage Day on Sunday a chance to celebrate Kilkenny's magnificent waterways

Water Heritage Day on Sunday, August 22 is the last day of National Heritage Week 2021.

It is a chance to celebrate heritage and history connected to our rivers, lakes, and coastline. This water-themed day is organised through collaboration between the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) and The Heritage Council. Each year, community water officers and heritage officers support local communities and groups to organise events and projects that highlight the value of water for recreational, cultural, environmental, and economic benefits.

As an island nation, our heritage and history have been shaped by the sea and the myriad of great Irish rivers, lakes, and wetlands. We pride ourselves on Ireland’s image as a clean and green, emerald isle. This image is completely reliant on the health of our rivers and lakes, and the surrounding landscapes, called water catchments.

The natural waters in our rivers and lakes, and coastal areas underpin our health, wellbeing, and future prosperity. We need to value wild and natural places and protect them as a natural heritage for present and future generations to enjoy.

This year, National Heritage Week is about getting as many people as possible to enjoy heritage. Especially ‘heritage newcomers’ who may not have engaged with National Heritage Week and Water Heritage Day in previous years. LAWPRO is working with local community groups to raise awareness of the value and importance of local water bodies.

Individuals, groups, and families are encouraged to take part in Water Heritage Day and discover their local river, lake, or coast through a local project or event during National Heritage Week.

Considering ongoing restrictions on events and gatherings because of Covid-19, the Heritage Council has announced a modified National Heritage Week for 2021.

Rather than focusing on public events, local heritage groups and organisers have developed local projects, which can be viewed online. There are some in-person events with limited numbers and registration in advance is necessary.

DISCOVER

To find Water Heritage Day projects or events in your local area and county visit www.heritageweek.ie/projects

To find out more about LAWPRO and the water heritage project Stories from the Waterside visit lawaters.ie/stories-from-the-

waterside.