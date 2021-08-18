18/08/2021

13 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny cancels all outpatient appointments for Thursday and Friday

St Luke's General Hospital

Mary Cody

Today's figures from The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reveal that there are 13 patients on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital.

Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital. The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space. 

This is an increase of ten on the previous day's figures.

