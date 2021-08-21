Kilkenny motoring: New Audi Q3 plug-in hybrid officially arrives in Ireland

Audi continues its journey to electrification as the Audi Q3 plug-in hybrid officially arrives in Ireland, offering high efficiency and outstanding driving pleasure, from €46,305 RRP.

The combination of an electric driving experience, simple charging, and high level of suitability for everyday use makes Audi’s plug-in hybrid models especially appealing. The Q3 45 TFSI e and the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e complete the range of plug-in hybrids that Audi has brought onto the market since 2019, marking the first step into the world of electrified Q models.

The plug-in hybrid drive installed in both models delivers a system output of 180 kW (245 HP), and both compact SUVs can cover a distance of 51 km for the Q3 45 TFSI e and 50 km for the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e in the WLTP.

The two Q3 models both include a 1.4 TFSI as the combustion engine. This four-cylinder engine delivers 110 kW (150 HP). The dual-clutch transmission, which transfers the power to the front wheels, integrates an electric oil pump. This ensures the supply and thus the function of the clutches and with that the gear selection even when the TFSI engine is switched off.

The powertrain of these two new models offers both great driving pleasure and high efficiency. The 1.4 TFSI and the electric motor together generate 180 kW of system output (245 HP) and system torque of 400 Nm. Both the Q3 45 TFSI e and the Sportback take 7.3 seconds to burst from 0 to 100 km/h, and both reach a top speed of 210 km/h. The Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e records the same values of 1.7 to 1.4 litres of fuel per 100 km (38 to 33 grams of CO2). The total range achieved by both models is approximately 710 km.

The high-voltage battery is located under the vehicle floor in front of the rear axle. Its 96 prismatic cells store 13.0 kWh of energy. The battery system has its own cooling circuit, which can be coupled to the air conditioning system’s circuit to ensure effective cooling even when requirements are at their highest.

Efficiency

The drive management system of the compact SUV models is designed for high efficiency and always started in electric mode, with the exception of extremely cold conditions. Both plug-in models can cover up to 51 km for the Q3 and 50 km for the Q3 Sportback in the WLTP. The maximum speed they can be driven at here is 140 km/h.

In Auto-Hybrid mode, the main operating mode, the drive management system divides the tasks between the 1.4 TFSI and the electric motor intelligently and efficiently, supporting the four-cylinder engine in many situations.

The drive management system constantly evaluates numerous data points, including the route information from the optional navigation system and the data about the near surroundings from the vehicle sensors. When the foot is taken off the accelerator, the Audi Q3 45 TFSI e and the Q3 Sportback 45 TFSI e start to coast with the TFSI engine switched off.

Regardless of the intelligence of the drive management system, the driver always remains in control. By pushing the EV button, they can switch between auto hybrid and electric-powered driving.

Visit your local Audi dealer today for further information on the Audi Q3 TFSI e and Audi Q3 Sportback TFSI e or visit www.audi.ie