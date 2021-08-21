Kilkenny property: Outstanding three bed semi-detached family home

81 Ashfield East

Old Golf Links Road

Kilkenny

R95 K4V9

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are delighted to present number 81 Ashfield East to the open market. This outstanding three bedroom semi-detached family home was built in 2003 and purchased by the current owners in 2007.

The attic was converted in 2018. This property also has the added benefit of a large and sunny west facing rear garden (measuring 35ft L x 25ft W approx). The property extends to 126.3 sq. m / 1,360 sq. ft. (approx) and is presented in turn-key condition. It will appeal to buyers looking for a quality home in a convenient location close to Kilkenny City centre.



The well-presented accommodation at ground level comprises: spacious entrance hall, guest wc and living room with a feature bay window. A spacious open plan kitchen/dining room completes the accommodation at this level. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area with a gable end window, three spacious bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a family bathroom. The layout at second floor comprises: landing area with built in book cases and a large attic room.

Outside and Garden

A tarmacadam driveway provides secure off-street parking for two cars. Gated side access leads through to the rear of the property. The sun drenched west facing rear garden (measuring 35ft L x 25ft W approx) is fully walled and laid in lawn. A wooden garden shed provides storage and outside tap installed. A paved patio area is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining.



Location

Ashfield East is convenient to a number of primary schools and many noted secondary schools. Kilkenny has all you would expect from a compact city with a multiplex cinema, shopping centres and many bars and restaurants to choose from. A five minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular daily trains to and from Dublin and Waterford. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this lovely home in a convenient location.

Guide Price: €285,000

BER: C3

PRSA: 001710

Call Jennie Walshe at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056 7721904.