Kilkenny gardaí appeal for assistance to help track down owner of missing dog

Kilkenny gardaí are appealing to the public for help in locating the owner of a dog who is missing from her owner.
The female was found wandering in the Tullaroan area of Kilkenny yesterday.
"We are looking to get this lovely girl home. She isn't microchipped. Any information please to 056 7775000. Thank you," a garda spokesperson said.
