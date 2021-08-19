SIPTU strike warning for two Kilkenny employment scheme offices

Two local employment services in Kilkenny are set to be affected by SIPTU strike action.

The union recently announced the action will be taken in September because of the ‘privatisation of local employment services.’



Pickets and protests are being organised with two Kilkenny locations on the list of offices likely to be affected - Castlecomer C.E.S. and County Kilkenny Leader Partnership .



SIPTU Public Administration and Community Division Organiser, Adrian Kane, said: “The National SIPTU LES and Job Clubs committees met to agree the next steps in our campaign to halt the privatisation of local employment services. It was agreed that nationwide industrial action will commence on Monday, September 6, followed by another one-day stoppage on Monday, September 13.”



A ballot will take place during the month of August. The intention on September 6 is for pickets to be placed at employment locations. In addition, protests will take place outside the constituency offices of the TDs of the government parties. The intention is to also hold a protest outside the Department of Social Protection in Dublin on September 6.



Mr Kane added: “Our members have received huge support from the public and from the people who use the services. Our members will continue to escalate their actions unless Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, stops this proposed destruction of the employment schemes.”

An online petition has also been launched by SIPTU members.