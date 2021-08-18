18/08/2021

Search our Archive

Kilkenny boxing champion Darren O' Neill ties the knot

KILKENNY

Darren O’ Neill got married to Allison McMahon

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

There's been plenty to celebrate in Irish boxing circles of late but it was a personal moment of delight for Paulstown Boxing Club Olympian Darren O’ Neill when he married Alison McMahon from Navan in County Meath last week.

Darren is a former captain of the Irish boxing team in London and has won gold medals in the European Union and world golden gloves, European silver medal and 17 Irish title.

"Thank you to all for all the well wishes and generosity. My wife and I had a wonderful day and I can’t express my gratitude to my now wife Alison who organised everything, my friends, my new in-laws and of course my own family for making it a fantastic day," Darren wrote on social media.

The happy couple are planning to go on honeymoon later on.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media