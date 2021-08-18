Kilkenny boxing champion Darren O' Neill ties the knot

Darren O’ Neill got married to Allison McMahon
There's been plenty to celebrate in Irish boxing circles of late but it was a personal moment of delight for Paulstown Boxing Club Olympian Darren O’ Neill when he married Alison McMahon from Navan in County Meath last week.
Darren is a former captain of the Irish boxing team in London and has won gold medals in the European Union and world golden gloves, European silver medal and 17 Irish title.
"Thank you to all for all the well wishes and generosity. My wife and I had a wonderful day and I can’t express my gratitude to my now wife Alison who organised everything, my friends, my new in-laws and of course my own family for making it a fantastic day," Darren wrote on social media.
The happy couple are planning to go on honeymoon later on.
