Alternative Kilkenny Arts strikes a high note with brilliant line up of events

Alternative Arts Kilkenny (AKA) was a huge success this year with events and exhibitions taking place in the city and county featuring many well-known artists.

Sculpture in the Garden in Thomastown, a comprehensive retrospective of bronze sculptural artwork by Clodagh Holahan was a highlight for many as was the first solo exhibition of ‘Artist In Residence’ Stacey Williams which is being hosted as part of The Secret Garden event at her studio/gallery within the heart of Grennan mill.

Brand Ambassador for the festival, Tony Strickland congratulated all involved.

"This year's festival was for obvious reasons a quieter event, but there was no lack of variety and quality in evidence all over the city and county. Kilkenny was a little less busy than a usual festival week, but there was still a buzz around the town and always remember that one of the main attractions of the festival is the city itself.

"Some of the highlights were on my two visits to Thomastown, where I managed to see nearly every show in town. The Secret Garden exhibition, along with Stacey William's solo exhibition at The Berkeley Gallery stood out as did Sinead Whelan's exhibition in Lowe Street.

"The Made in Kilkenny show at Butler House continued it's high standard of craft beautifully displayed in this special setting, featuring and The Kilkenny Gallery on Patrick Street had a great collection of local and national artworks," he said.

As always the AKA Fringe closing party on Sunday Night at Ryan's Bar in Friary Street, featuring The Pinsetters with their Ska, Reggae and Roots mash up was a fitting end to the festival with patrons soaking up the return of live music and performance.