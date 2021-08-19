Patients waiting on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny has more than doubled in a day

St Luke's General Hospital
The number of patients waiting on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital has more than doubled in the past 24 hours.
Today there are 27 patients on trolleys according to the latest figures from the INMO.
This is an increase of 14 on yesterday's figures.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.