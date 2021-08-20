Kila and Africa Sounds to play at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre this September

Following on from receiving a grant off the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Crossroads Recording Studio presents a string of live performances in the stunning setting of Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre.

After the success of Ali Comerford’s album launch and two sold out gigs (Rebecca Storm and Marble City Sounds), Crossroads Recording Studio are delighted to announce two more live performances at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre; Kila and Africa Sounds.

KILA

Kila bring their legendary live energetic performance to Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre on Saturday September 11 from 7pm (Doors 6:30pm).

Formed at Colaiste Eoin in late eighties Dublin, Kila are often defined as "Contemporary Irish World Music”. With eight members from differing musical backgrounds (trad, classical and rock), Kila “fuse the effects of their own melodies and Irish lyrics” with Irish folk instruments; whistles, fiddles, uillean pipes, bones and bodhran with djembe, congas, drums, mandolins, brass and acoustic/electric bass guitars. Kila’s 19th studio album “Alive Beo” is out now. Tickets are priced at €25 (plus booking fee) and are only available through Eventbrite in pods of two or four.

AFRICA SOUNDS: ELIKYA + YANKARI

African Sounds takes place on Sunday September 12 at Ballykeeffe Amphitheater from 2pm and features two of Ireland’s best Congolese and Afrobeat bands, Elikya Band and Yankari.

ELIKYA BAND

Elikya (meaning ‘hope’ in Lingala) formed in Limerick in 2001 with the primary objective of promoting multicultural diversity and integration through the medium of Congolese music and culture. Elikya began as a choir involving mainly people from Africa and students from the Irish World Music Academy in the University of Limerick. It has now evolved into a full on Congolese Rumba Orchestra interpreting the classics of this dance and melody driven music whilst pushing the music into new frontiers.

YANKARI

Formed from the ashes of Dublin’s Afrobeat Ensemble in 2019, Yankari combine rhythms, melodies and parables from their respective Yoruba and Igbo roots with addictive hooks delivered in “pigin English”, creating a sound reminiscent of the afrobeat greats of the 60’s and 70’s, elaborated on to create a 21st century heavy groove. Following on from the release of their debut EP “Memoirs of Our Times” and numerous sold out performances at Dublin’s Sugar Club, Yankari have performed at festivals such as All Together Now and the Electric Picnic.

Tickets for Africa Sounds are priced at €15 including booking fee and are only available through Eventbrite.

Please visit the Eventbrite pages of both gigs for all information and Covid 19 regulations.