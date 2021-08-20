New link road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City now fully open to traffic

The new link road roundabout
The new link road from Callan Road to Robertshill on the edge of Kilkenny City is now fully open to traffic and the public.
Kilkenny County Council says that the western environs road improvements for Kilkenny City, Circular Road, Kilmanagh Road and new link road from the Callan road to Robersthill, are now fully open to traffic and the public.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.