Glanbia Ireland employees bid to raise €40,000 for charity as they cycle, walk, run and swim 30,000 km in one week!

Glanbia Ireland employees, their families and friends are getting on their bikes, they’re lacing up their walking and running shoes and grabbing their swimming gear in an all-out effort to reach a combined 30,000 km goal in a week and raise significant funds for three very worthy causes.

Glanbia 300 takes place from September 6 to 12 and since it began seven years ago, it has raised almost €240,000 for multiple charities. This year’s target is to raise €40,000 for three charities - Breast Cancer Ireland, The Samaritans and suicide awareness charity, Kilkenny's Teac Tom.

The event is open to all Glanbia employees and friends and family who’d like to take up a 15 km challenge of their own through walking, running, cycling, swimming or any other physical activity that will contribute to GI’s ambition to reach 30,000K in a week, Glanbia 300’s Project Sponsor Jim O’Neill explained.

“Two groups that will contribute a huge number of kilometres to the grand total are our 100k and 150k cyclists who will leave Glanbia House on the morning of Friday, September 10, for a competitive tour of South Kilkenny and parts of Tipperary.

“Starting from Kilkenny, riders will head south into Tipperary towards the foothills of Slievenamon where the 100K group will split, heading for Carrick on Suir and on towards Granagh, where it’s a sharp turn for the long 45k stretch home.

“Once separated, the 150K group will continue towards the outskirts of Clonmel before a hairpin turn sees them straddle the Waterford border to Carrick and back on the main route through Granagh, Mullinavat and Ballyhale. From there they will pedal towards Paulstown before a sharp left turn for home,” he revealed.

Hitting our Kilometre target will not be possible without the help of all Glanbia Ireland employees, he added. “We’re asking each of our employees, along with their families and friends, to commit to a minimum 15K challenge from September 6th to 12th.

“With as many people involved as possible, we’re hoping to break through our €40,000 fundraising target. We’re glad to support such worthy charities and giving back to the community is a key part of ‘Living Proof’, our recently-launched sustainability strategy. COVID means it’s been a tough 18 months for everyone, particularly charities, and we’ve set up a Glanbia 300 GoFundMe page and would urge everyone to donate whatever they can.”



To donate, log on to https://ie.gofundme.com/f/glanbia-300-2020