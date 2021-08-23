Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Streetscape funding for five Kilkenny towns welcomed

Kilkenny

The Streetscape Enhancement Measure

Kilkenny People

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed news that five towns and villages in Kilkenny are to benefit from a new €7 million fund to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts.

The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative is part of Our Rural Future and is designed to make our rural towns and villages more attractive places to live, work and visit. Under the scheme, property owners will be provided with funding to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork and install features such as canopies and street furniture.

In Kilkenny, Castlecomer, Mullinavat, Goresbridge, Urlingford and Thomastown have been selected for the initiative. The types of projects to be supported include:

·        strategic collaboration between property owners to paint buildings or shopfronts in vibrant colours

·        commissioning of murals in towns and villages

·        upgrade or restoration of historic / traditional shopfronts

·        provision of street planting, shrubbery, trees and flowers boxes

·        illumination and lighting of architectural features

·        installation of canopies and street furniture

·        decluttering of streetscapes with removal of unnecessary signs / wires

“I would encourage business and property owners in these towns and villages to contact their local authority for information on how to apply for this unique initiative, which is focused on making our rural towns and villages more attractive and welcoming places for locals and visitors alike”, Deputy Phelan said.

“Whether it’s painting buildings in vibrant colours, upgrading shop fronts or installing canopies or street furniture, this fund will provide a welcome boost to rural communities and make a huge difference to our local buildings and streetscapes."

