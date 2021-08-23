WATCH: go back in time with nostalgic stories of Cullahill in this beautiful video

Cullahill native Nancy Roberts has shared stories of Cullahill and her past with Rathdowney photographer and videographer Terry Smeaton.
This 11 minute video transports you to an Ireland gone by.
With the historical and sentimental stories from Nancy, along with the beautiful scenes of Cullahill deftly captured by Terry, this video is a must see.
Nancy is a fantastic story teller- her words have the power to leave you nostalgic for somewhere you may not have even visited.
Terry has been posting a variety of inventive short documentaries on his Youtube channel for several years now, garnering thousands of views.
Watch the Youtube video below and comment what you think!
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.